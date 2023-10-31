Almost all HIV-positive people in Nigeria are receiving treatment – Expert

Nigeria has made significant progress in controlling the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) epidemic, with nearly 2 million people living in the country now that the disease is under control.

Nigeria has made significant progress in controlling the HIV epidemic, with nearly 2 million people living with HIV receiving treatment, helping the country close the gap.

Read also: 3 things Nigeria can learn from South Africa in fighting HIV

Speaking at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, an expert on HIV pandemic control, made this statement, while giving the South African National Accreditation System accreditation to the OAUTHC Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory for its testing efficiency, Samuels, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Programs) of APIN Public Health Initiative, made public remarks.

“The HIV project in Nigeria has had a significant impact,” he stated. Currently, there are around 2 million individuals receiving treatment, and also approximately 2 million people in Nigeria living with HIV. It indicates that we are approaching the concept of “closing the gap.”

He said that the hospital was responsible for maintaining the standard, and the OAUTHC lab was able to obtain accreditation by satisfying the SANAS requirements.

Professor John Akintunde Okeniyi, the Chief Medical Director of OAUTHC, accepted the certificate and pledged that more would be done by the management to offer tertiary healthcare services to Nigerians.

According to Professor Ebunoluwa Aderonke Adejuyigbe, a pediatrician at the hospital, the accreditation elevated the OAUTHC PCR lab’s standing as a top-tier facility worldwide.

She states, “The OAUTHC PCR laboratory also acts as a regional testing center for other Ondo facilities.” Kogi, Kwara, and Ekiti. Occasionally, Oyo States, Benue State, and NIMR in Lagos are included.

“An internationally recognized method of identifying technically competent laboratories is the laboratory accreditation process.” It ensures the validity of the test findings the laboratory produces by assessing the proficiency and adherence to a standard of the laboratory.

Read also: HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria urges concerted efforts to combat HIV spread

“The facility continues to receive support from the Centers for Disease Control through APIN, including personnel training and laboratory equipment. For all patients enrolled in the facility, a COBAS analyzer (C4800) is currently available to do tests for HIV viral load and early infant diagnosis.