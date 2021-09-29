Allianz Nigeria recapitalises operation to meet N18b capital base

Allianz Nigeria has announced an additional capital injection of N9.15 billion from its shareholder, Allianz Africa Holding GmBH (a legal entity of Allianz Africa).

This has elevated the capital base of the company above the N18 billion requirement, just as the company is in the process of completing all regulatory procedures for recognition of the capital inflow, with plan to issue and allot additional shares to all shareholders.

This follows from the announcement made last December of an increase in the Company’s authorized share capital from N10billion to N18.5billion. To accomplish this, the company had created 17 billion ordinary shares to accommodate the 1st inflow of capital. The 1st tranche of shares had been issued and allotted in favor of the shareholder, Allianz Africa Holding GmBH.

In 2019, The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) of Nigeria announced the recapitalisation of insurance and reinsurance companies operating in the country. The minimum capital base for life and general insurance companies have been increased from N2billion and N3billion to N8billion and N10billion respectively, while composite insurance companies and reinsurance companies have their minimum capital base increased from N5billion and N10billion to N18billion and N20billion respectively.

The local insurance regulator NAICOM, had mandated all composite operators to shore up their capital base to N18billion naira by 30 September 2021. Whereas there have been legal interventions towards the implementation, ‘Allianz is renowned globally for absolute compliance with regulatory guidelines’, noted the chief executive officer, Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer. ‘In order to err on the side of caution and with the full support of our parent group, we successfully imported our capital ahead of the stipulated deadline’.

Allianz Nigeria had since last year embarked upon a restructuring to improve operations and strengthen market share. In December 2020, the entity had reconstituted its shareholding and gone private to make Allianz the sole investor and further streamline business operations.

Read Also: Allianz Nigeria pays N1.8 billion claims to customers in H1 2021

Abimbola Alabi, chief operating officer, Allianz Nigeria, expressed that the capital will be employed in expanding the retail segment of the business to position the company for the explosive retail growth already being experienced in the market.

“Since this year, we have systematically been investing in digital channels to bring insurance products home to the emerging consumers”, explains chief customer officer, Tunji Oshiyoye. “2022 will see a deepened focus on technology tools and channels to make our insurance products ubiquitous, simple and affordable”.

He also noted that attention is being given to the brokers who are key customer acquisition partners for the corporate market. Allianz Nigeria was the headline sponsor for the Nigerian Council Of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Abuja Area Committee‘s dinner in August.

“We are serious about our presence in Africa”, Adeolu affirms, “and this significant capital outlay by the Allianz Group to strengthen solvency of its local operations is an unambiguous signal that Allianz is here to stay in Nigeria”.