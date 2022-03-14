Allianz Nigeria provides accident cover for International Schools Athletics Championship

Allianz Nigeria has announced a sponsorship agreement as the sole insurer of the International Schools Athletics Championship beginning in Lagos from March 14-19, 2022.

Through this initiative, Allianz will work with the organizers of the championship to provide insurance solutions as sponsors of the event. This support is to include a Group Personal Accident cover for all participating athletes throughout the duration of the competition.

The partnership is a reflection of the rich history between Allianz and a diverse array of sports teams, organizations, cultural figures, sporting venues, and educational programs. Allianz is deliberate in forging relationships with partners that capture the emotional spirit of business and inspire millions of people around the world with stories of human achievement through sport and innovation.

Read also: Veritasi Homes, Lagos Business School empower 100 realtors

The objective of both partners is to use the power of sports to inspire and connect with new audiences, particularly young people. Engaging with the next generation in their preferred way, gives Allianz the opportunity to cover their insurance needs. Having supported the International Paralympic Committee since 2006, most recently as an international partner, Allianz began an eight-year worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnership from 2021-2028, the company said.

Allianz is a proud supporter of the sports ecosystem, and our 150,000 employees are excited to care for athletes, their families, and their goals through shared core values of excellence, friendship, inclusion, and respect.