Alleged $5m bribe: Osun Assembly threatens to sue contractor

The Osun House of Assembly has threatened legal action over the allegation of $5 million levelled against the House by Tawakalitu Williams, a consultant handling the Ilesa Water project, describing the allegation as falsehood.

Williams on Thursday accused the House of Assembly of demanding $5m from her on the project, saying Nasiru Olateju, chairman of the House committee on water resources, demanded the $5 million bribe on behalf of the House of Assembly when she and her team working on the site were invited.

Williams, however, denied using a N75 million project vehicle, as claimed by the Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration, noting that the project vehicle only cost N45 million

But, Timothy Owoeye, the speaker of Osun House of Assembly, in his reaction, noted that the allegation was aimed at tarnishing the image of the lawmakers and demanded retraction within 24 hours or a legal action against the contractor.

Owoeye maintained that the House of Assembly would investigate the bribery allegation and come out with true findings.

He said: “No amount of blackmail can stop the House of Assembly’s investigation.

Nasir Babatunde Olateju, chairman of the House of committee on water resources and energy, denied demanding money from the consultant, saying nobody requested money from Williams.

In their various contributions, the lawmakers described the allegation as cheap misinformation.

The lawmaker urged the public to dismiss the allegation. They noted that the allegation was aimed at tarnishing the image of the state lawmakers.