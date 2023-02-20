All-new Mitsubishi Outlander SUV sets comfort, safety benchmarks

Massilia Motors penultimate has unveiled the refreshed Mitsubishi Outlander targeted at the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) savvy automotive freaks in the country. The event was held inside its showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The new Outlander, which is a complete upgrade from its predecessor, comes in two variants: the H-Line and the P-Line, both of which come with a 20-inch wheel and deliver incredible performance on demand.

In terms of aesthetics, Mitsubishi raised the bar with this mid-size SUV model. With the new Mitsubishi dynamic front shield, a distinctive and robust design, and a rear sculpted hexagon inspired by the Pajero back gate, the new Outlander is a real beauty to behold.

This is complemented by an upper-class interior cabin that provides high noise and vibration isolation, as well as improved seating and comfort.

Its 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine delivers enhanced horsepower and torque distribution to give you seamless acceleration, while state-of-the-art S-AWC technology comes with 6 available drive modes: eco, normal, tarmac, gravel, snow, and mud.

This allows you to confidently move around in your new Mitsubishi Outlander regardless of the terrain, on and off road, city or countryside.

In building the All-New Outlander, so many considerations have been put in place, such as parking sensors for the front and rear, an electric parking brake, and ventilated disks for the front and rear brakes.

Some other features coming with the new vehicle for the convenience of the owner are adjustable side mirrors, power seats, a radio with MP3, Bluetooth, and smart phone display audio, among others, and the booth kick motion technology.

Sales General Manager, Massilia Motors, Olatunji Itiola, said: “At Massilia Motors, our commitment is to meet customers’ mobility expectations. We are excited to introduce this Mitsubishi flagship, which embodies pure Japanese craftmanship, to the Nigerian market, and we trust that the all-improved Mitsubishi Outlander will provide all the comfort, safety, and driving pleasure needed for our customers to drive their ambitions”.

Massilia Motors also distributes the Mitsubishi ASX, Eclipse Cross, Pajero Sport, and the award-winning L200 pickup through a nationwide network. The company also offers quality after-sales service, warranties, and genuine spare parts for all models.

Massilia Motors was created by the joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. Consolidated under the CFAO Group, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.