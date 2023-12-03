Alexander-Arnold nets late winner in Liverpool 4-3 win over Fulham

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a spectacular 88th minute winner as Liverpool staged a stunning late comeback to beat Fulham in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield on Sunday.

Trailing 3-2 in the 88th minute, Liverpool equalised as Wataru Endo scored his first Premier League goal, and seconds later Alexander-Arnold completed the turnaround.

Alexander-Arnold had helped Liverpool open the scoring in the 20th minute when his free-kick ricocheted off the crossbar and in off Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Former Red Harry Wilson equalised four minutes later before Alexis Mac Allister restored Liverpool’s lead after 38 minutes with a stunning long-range strike.

Kenny Tete netted Fulham’s second equaliser in the first half of injury time, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed the Cottagers into the lead in the 80th minute.

Read also Liverpool vs Fulham: Reds seek to extend perfect home record

Fulham had looked set to end Liverpool’s 13-month unbeaten home record in the Premier League. Instead, the Reds kept up their perfect record at Anfield this season and cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to two points.

The result means Marco Silva’s Fulham side stayed 14th on the Premier League table.

Liverpool will hope to continue winning when they play Sheffield United on Wednesday in an away fixture before facing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Fulham host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, and then a home clash with West Ham on Sunday.