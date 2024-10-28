Alex Ikwechegh: Police warn against misuse of IGP’s office

The Nigerian Police Force has cautioned the public against using the name or office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intimidate others. This warning was issued via a statement on X following a viral video showing a lawmaker assaulting a Bolt driver in Abuja.

The statement, which addressed the incident, read: “The Nigeria Police Force is aware of the incident between a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, and Hon. Alexander Ikwechegh, which took place on October 27, 2024, in Maitama, Abuja. The FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr. Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters.”

The police emphasised that invoking the IGP’s office to intimidate others undermines the values of impartiality that the office represents, and assured that the matter was being handled according to due process.

Earlier, BusinessDay reported that a video circulating on social media captured Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in Imo State, allegedly assaulting an Uber driver at his residence in Maitama, Abuja. The footage has provoked widespread criticism and shows Ikwechegh slapping the driver multiple times and insulting him during a dispute over a delivery.

Read also: House of Reps member threatens Abuja e-hailing driver with ‘disappearance’

The altercation began when the driver, who had arrived at the lawmaker’s residence to deliver a package asked Ikwechegh to come to his car to collect the item. This request appeared to irk Ikwechegh, who accused the driver of disrespect. “Do you know who I am? I can make this man disappear in Nigeria, and nothing will happen,” Ikwechegh was heard saying in the video.

The footage shows the lawmaker slapping the driver three times, tearing his clothes, and refusing to pay for the delivery service. He also threatened to detain the driver, saying he would lock him in a generator house to make him suffer. Despite the driver’s calm and repeated requests for his fare, Ikwechegh remained defiant, stating, “You will not see any penny from me.”

The driver, maintaining composure throughout the ordeal, insisted, “I did a job for you, and you have to pay me,” but Ikwechegh continued to hurl insults and threats. At one point, he forcibly took the driver’s phone, breaking it as the driver attempted to document the encounter.

In a subsequent clip, the visibly distressed and shirtless driver explained that Ikwechegh had torn his clothes and damaged his phone. He called on fellow members of the Abuja Transport Workers Association of Nigeria (ATWAN) for assistance, revealing his location at Labida Court near the Farmers’ Market in Maitama.

The viral video has led to widespread condemnation on social media, with many users accusing Ikwechegh of abusing his power and calling for an official investigation. Activists have urged the House of Representatives and the Nigerian Police Force to act against the lawmaker.

As of the time of this report, neither Alex Ikwechegh nor his representatives have issued a public statement concerning the incident. The case has reignited debates about the conduct of public officials and the treatment of service workers in Nigeria. The driver’s calm response amid aggression has garnered sympathy and support from many viewers, who are calling for justice to be served.

Share