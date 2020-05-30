Alex Badeh: Court sentences six aides of former CDS

A General Court Martial (GCM) sitting in Abuja has sentenced six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, who were aides to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

The former CDS was ambushed and killed by some gunmen on his way back from his farm along Gitata-Keffi Highway in Nasarawa State, on 18 December 2018.

Four of the aides were detailed to provide armed escort for Late Air Chief Marshal Badeh, while 2 others were detailed for guard duty at his house.

Delivering his judgment, the President of the GCM, David Aluku, pronounced the 6 accused personnel guilty of various charges including Failure to Perform Military Duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS while it came under attack, as well as Conduct to the Prejudice of Service Discipline, for giving false statements.

The NAF disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information, but did not specify the nature of the sentencing.

According to the statement, the charges against the accused also included other Civil Offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Miscellaneous Offences Relating to Property, for illegally disposing of 79 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition issued for the protection of the late CDS, among others.

On the count of Aiding and Abetting, 2 of the personnel were found not guilty, while the other 4 personnel who were detailed to provide armed escort were handed various sentences

The 6 NAF personnel, who were standing trial for various offences, are; Squadron Leader Tom Gwani, Flight Sergeant Amu David, Flight Sergeant Philemon Degema, Flight Sergeant Sabo Simon, Sergeant Mukhtar Abdullahi and Sergeant Alfred Alexander.

While pleading in mitigation, the Defence Counsels urged the Court to show leniency, describing the accused persons as first time offenders.

The sentences were announced as being subject to confirmation by the Appropriate Superior Authority.