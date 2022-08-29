Alanamu market inferno: Ajia donates fire extinguishers to check reocurrence

Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Federal House of Representatives in Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency on has donated five industrial fire extinguishers to Alanamu Market, in Kwara State, to prevent a recurrence of fire outbreak.

Recall that the fire outbreak gutted the market in July this year where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. The market was, however, reopened recently to continue daily business transaction.

Addressing the gathering of market women and men after handing over the fire extinguishers, Ajia noted that having known the cause of last inferno and to curb future fire disaster, he decided to offer the market the safety devices to guard against recurrence.

Ajia, a security expert, who is also the founder of Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation, said, “I am here in Alanamu Market to commiserate with the good people of the community irrespective of their political affiliations or alliances over the fire incident that occurred sometime ago.

“I was not around when it happened but the delegates I sent studied the situation, and based on findings, I feel that in market we should have some safety procedures and that is why I am donating industrial fire extinguishers to Alanamu Market today so that in case we have problem like this which we don’t pray for, we have something to curb the fire.

“And today I also use this opportunity to call on our mothers, the youth and our fathers to unite ahead of 2023 general elections.

“The reason why we are running for offices is because of people, thus, we should not divide them because of our interest, So, I preach peace to our people and that we must be united. I pray God to make us to be one and united.

“Politicians must be held accountable and voters must exercise their franchise wisely in the forthcoming election for the betterment of our state and the country at large”, he said.

While assuring the people of more succour and support, the philanthropist, who has been supportive to the people of the state in terms of health, education and welfare, said that technicians would be deployed to fix the fire extinguishers in strategic places around the market for accessibility and proper usage.

Earlier, Usman Atolagbe Abubakar, the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Emirate, appreciated the gesture and prayed God to continue to bless the donor and grant him his heart desire.

“We sincerely appreciate you for the support, and I pray Allah to continue to enrich you. The fire extinguisher will be judiciously utilised, although, we don’t pray for fire outbreak again but as we have this now, we have adequate preventive measure and will be protected.

Speaking on behalf of the marketers, Hajia Aromokala, the Iyaloja of Alanamu Market said, “We thank Mohammed Ajia for donating these devices to us. We also appreciate him for the candid advice given to us that we must stay together and not be divided. We promise you that Alanamu marketers will be more united and pray God answer your prayers”.