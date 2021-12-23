Al Ahly new CAF super cup champions

Al-Ahly football club of Egypt is now the new Confederation of African Football (CAF) super cup champion played in the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Al Ahly, who is the current CAF champions’ league champion, defeated Raja Casablanca of Morocco to win their second consecutive CAF Super Cup under Pitso Mosimane of South Africa.

The game played on Wednesday, December 22 ended in 1-1 at full time but was won by Al-Alhy 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out.

Raja Casablanca took the lead in the 13th minutes of the match when Abdelilah Madkour the team’s right back led a counter-attack, then crossed the ball inside the penalty area and found Hamid Ahaddad who wasted no time in smashing the ball into the net, though the ball was deflected by Yasser Ibrahim for an own goal.

The goal was the only thing separating both teams that gave the Reds the needed equaliser.

Al Ahly kept it late till the 90th minute when Taher Mohamed needed to respond quickly and therefore imposed their pressure and style of play to try and snatch a quick equalizer.

Before then, Mohamed Magdy Afsha had the Reds’ first chance in the 65th minute with a powerful long-range effort but it was caught by the goalkeeper.

With this victory, Mosimane became the second coach to win three CAF super cups.

By this feat, the South African equaled the record of the legendary Portuguese coach Manuel Jose, who achieved the same feat during his time with the Egyptian Premier League outfit.