Akwa Ibom’s new airport terminal building nears completion

The new terminal building at the Ibom Airport being constructed by the Akwa Ibom State government is nearing completion and is set for inauguration by September 23, during the 35th anniversary celebration marking the creation of the state, according to checks.

The airport, which has a cargo handling service unit in addition to the maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities is currently undergoing installation of mechanical and electrical components.

The Personal Assistant to governor Udom Emmanuel on research and documentation, Essien Ndueso who confirmed this in statement said the airport when completed would have a digital self check-in by a robot, a clinic and seven elevators among other facilities

According to him, the airport would also have four elevators which he said would be pressure sensitive and only would move when a passenger is detected and a “special roofing that can last many years without changing its colour.’’

He also said in the statement that the airport’s security’s architecture will enable access only through fingerprint, digital pass or a card adding that it would be equipped with “four methods of fire prevention: fire extinguishers, fire water sprinkler system, fire detectors and automated fire suppression system.

“The terminal which is designed to accommodate one million passengers per year, occupies a total area of about 30,000 square metres explained that the airport’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility is about 91 percent completed.

“The airport also comes with a second runway and new aprons for all categories of aircraft,’’ he said adding that to handle the impending influx of massive traffic to the airport, Governor Udom Emmanuel is expanding the dual carriage Uyo – airport road, into an light-lane highway.”

Essien also announced that the first ever 10-lane road in Uyo the state capital which has been named after the late military administrator, Idongesit Nkanga was also ready for inauguration.

The road starts from Nung Oku Ibesikpo in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area and passes through Oron road, terminating at Nwaniba road, just after the permanent site of the University of Uyo.