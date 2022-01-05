‘Akwa Ibom vehicle assembly plant 99 percent ready’

The Akwa Ibom Automobile vehicle assembly plant is 99 percent completed, the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Akan Okon who stated this while briefing journalists in Uyo, said contrary to misinformation, the plant is ready and would be commissioned on schedule.

The plant which is located in Itu Local Government Area of the state is a joint venture involving an Israeli firm, some investors and the Akwa Ibom government.

The plant has been scheduled for inauguration in May this year.

He said all the components needed for the plant to take off were ready.

He expressed regret that the majority of the people confuse a vehicle assembly plant with a vehicle manufacturing plant adding that both plants are not the same.

“Everything to enable the automobile assembly plant to carry out assembling of vehicles is ready. There is a big difference between a vehicle assembling plant and a vehicle manufacturing plant.

Read also: Ibom assembly plant targets 1000 vehicles annually, says CEO

‘They are not the same. The assembling plant will receive Completely Knockdown Components (CKD) and couple them and for the Semi Knocked Down components, you don’t need any other equipment than all the cranes that are on the ground. When these components arrive from Israel, all the plant will do is fix them. All that we are waiting for is for the CKDs and SKDs to come from Israel,’’ he said.

According to him, many people mistake it for a car manufacturing plant and are expecting to see a lot of robots in motion, noting that such components only apply to a vehicle manufacturing plant and not for an assembling plant.

He said almost half of the job has been done in Israel as what is coming to Itu in Akwa Ibom are just components that are to be assembled so that it comes as a vehicle.

He assured that plans by the state government to send the first batch of trainees to Israel to understudy and acquire skills on how to assemble vehicles so as to train other artisans are still on course blaming the delay in the departure of the would be trainees on the lockdown that happened in Israel due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

He reiterated the determination of Governor Udom Emmanuel to complete and commission the plant as scheduled saying that the governor would leave no stone unturned towards the realisation of his administration’s industralisation agenda aimed at creating jobs and tackling unemployment in the state.