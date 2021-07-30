Akwa Ibom mourns as four prospective corps members die in auto crash

Akwa Ibom State has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of four prospective corps who died in an automobile crash along the Abaji/Kwali expressway on their way to Katsina State for the National Youth Service Scheme.

An eighteen-seater bus conveying prospective corps members of the NYSC scheme from Uyo to Katsina was reported to have run into a stationary trailer in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 28 which resulted in the death and the hospitalization at a nearby hospital of several others who were also on the bus.

Monday Uko, the commissioner for Youths and Sports who expressed shock over the tragic incident described it as a colossal loss, noting the four of the deceased persons, comprising three males and one female, were proud indigenes of the state.

“Having garnered the required knowledge and expertise in their respective areas of specialization, this regrettable occurrence has deprived the state and country of the sterling contributions those heroic but fallen youths would have brought to bear in our continuing efforts at nation-building and development.”

Uko whose views were contained in the statement gave the assurance of the wholehearted support of the state government to the deceased families, the loved ones they have left behind as well as the NYSC family “in this moment of trepidation and beyond.”

“The commissioner wishes all those who are injured and gravely traumatized by the gory incident a speedy recovery and prays for the peaceful repose of the loving souls of the departed corps members in God’s bosom.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the NYSC, Ibrahim Shaibu has visited Governor Udom Emmanuel to commiserate with the Government and people of the state on the untimely death of the five Youth Corps members. Four of them were indigenes of Akwa Ibom State. They died on their way to Katsina state where they were deployed for their primary assignment.

The deceased include, Upere Innocent Peter, Akpan Victor Joseph; graduates of Mass Communication, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic; Asuquo Miracle Effiong, graduate of Psychology; Ekikoh Stella Sylvester, graduate of Sociology and Anthropology and Ezuruike Coleman Chikwado graduate of History and International Studies all of the University of Uyo.