NYSC loses army officer to Covid-19 in Kano

An army officer with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has died of COVID-19 while on duty in Kano state.

In a press statement, Adenike Adeyemi, the director in charge of press and public relations, NYSC explained the officer was tested for COVID-19 as a precondition for admittance to the orientation camp, but test result turn out positive.

She said the officer was subsequently moved to the Kano State Isolation Centre for proper care, but died in the process

“The Management of the NYSC regrets to announce the sad loss of our committed and dedicated staff while on official assignment in Kano State, for the 2020 Batch “B” Stream 2 Orientation Exercise,” Adeyemi said.

Read Also: Beyond face masks as fight against COVID-19

The day he died was not disclosed neither was his name disclosed.

“The officer was tested for COVI-19, as a precondition for admittance to the Orientation camp, just like all other camp officials and prospective Corps Members in the 37 NYSC Orientation camps nationwide, as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC).”

According to her, the officer was moved to the Kano State Isolation Centre for proper care after he tested positive, “but unfortunately, he succumbed to the virus.”

“The entire NYSC condoles with the family on the loss of this highly valuable staff and prays that God grants the soul eternal rest,” Adeyemi stated.