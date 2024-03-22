Akwa Ibom government sacks Ibom Icon Hotel management

The Akwa Ibom State government has sacked the management of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resorts following the dissolution of its board of directors in an effort to reposition the state-owned hospitality facility.

The Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resorts, known for its pristine ambience, lush-green scenery and golf course, has been managed by several groups since its inauguration many years ago.

It is the first choice destination for high-powered conferences from both the private and public sectors, attracting tourists across the country due to its breathtaking golf resort and services.

Enobong Uwah, secretary to the State Government, in a statement made available to BusinessDay in Uyo, the state capital, said “negotiations on a new management services agreement with the current managers of the hotel is discontinued,” adding that “a temporary management structure in place is terminated.”

It added that the “Commissioner for Tourism and Culture will oversee the affairs of the hospitality outfit till further notice.”

According to the statement, the decision was borne out of the desire by Governor Umo Eno to “reposition the hotel to meet world class standards.”

Business travellers visiting the hotel have noticed a sharp decline in services in addition to the poor air conditioning as well as dilapidated facilities.

Plans by the state government to give it a face lift, though mooted severally, were not implemented and with the inauguration of another top class hotel in the state, Ibom Icon Hotel and Resorts faced a daunting challenge of maintaining its ranking as a go-to hospitality facility in the state.