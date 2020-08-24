Akinyele killings: Oyo speaker commends police for rearrest of Shodipe

Following the rearrest of Sunday Shodipe, the prime suspect in the serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has lauded the Oyo State Police Command for its all-round surveillance and search which led to the capture of the fleeing suspect.

The speaker, while reacting to the news of the rearrest of the 19-year-old suspect, said the Nigerian Police had put the minds of millions of residents of the state, particularly Akinyele LGA, at rest.

According to Ogundoyin, “It is cheerful news that the suspected serial killer whose escape from Moloka Police Station in Ibadan on Tuesday, August 11, threw the whole state into confusion was again apprehended on Sunday. I am sure a lot of painstaking efforts, strategies and coordination might have gone into this before the much-desired result was achieved and the guy rearrested.

“However, much is still being expected from the Nigerian Police to ensure that others who are connected with the series of killings in Akinyele, who are lurking somewhere in or outside the state, are also apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The speaker admonished the police on the need to beef up security and be more vigilant in their various divisions to prevent such ugly and embarrassing situation in future.

He also appealed to residents of the state to assist the police with useful and genuine information that could lead to the arrest of criminals across the state, adding that criminals are human beings and they live in the midst of people.

The speaker stated further that cases of kidnappings and ritual killings across the state and indeed the country are worrisome, hence he charged security agents to intensify efforts in getting those behind these diabolical acts arrested and prosecuted.

He reiterated the resolve of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government to do everything possible to provide adequate security for the citizenry and urged the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and heads of other security agencies to put in their best to enable government realise its objective.

The speaker assured the citizenry that once the ongoing registration of Amotekun corps in the state is completed, the Oyo State government would provide necessary security tools and kits for them and security will be further enhanced.

“The Amotekun corps will be available across the state to complement the activities of security agents and this will help in drastically reducing crimes. On our part in the House, we will not fail to do our bit towards enhancing the activities of security agents,” he added.