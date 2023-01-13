Akeredolu suspends Owo poly governing council chair

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has suspended the chairman of the governing council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Banji Alabi, over what he described as “downward slide being observed in the polytechnic.”

The suspension followed the report of the Visitation Panel that Alabi refused to honour its invitation on several occasions.

The governor announced the suspension while receiving the report of the 7-member Visitation Panel to the polytechnic.

“The chairman remains suspended until I hear from him”, he said.

While submitting the report on Thursday in Akure, the chairman of the panel, Olabode Kolade Koriko, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for deeming it necessary to constitute the panel.

The chairman, who applauded Akeredolu for releasing about N1.6bn bailout to the polytechnic, praised the government’s commitment to reposition the polytechnic and restore its lost glory.

Koriko said the panel in the course of its assignment, held meetings and had interactions with relevant stakeholders from the polytechnic and the host community at different locations in Owo before arriving at the recommendations.

“Rufus Giwa Polytechnic until recently, was acknowledged as a model institution in the southwest over year, however, poor management of human and material resources appears to have eroded the gains of the past and turned the once famous citadel of learning that has produced very successful men and women in the society to a shadow of its self.

“Your decision to set up the Visitation Panel at this auspicious moment could, therefore, not have come at a better time. It is expected that at the end, your desire to emplace probity and accountability in the management of this great citadel of learning would be realised.

The task which spanned a period of three months, commenced with the inauguration of the Visitation Panel on September 21, 2022.