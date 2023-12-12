Akeredolu commences another medical leave, writes Ondo assembly to transmit power to Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday, said he would commence another medical leave from Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, said in the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity.

According to the statement, a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

The statement reads in full; “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, will commence his medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

“During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”