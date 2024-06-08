Ajulu Uzodike, renowned Anambra industrialist is dead

One of the foremost industrialists in Nnewi, Anambra state, Chief Ajulu Uzodike has passed on.

A statement from the family source reads: “With hearts full of love and joyful memories, we announce the passing of our wonderful son, husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Engr. Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike [Oziuzo-Nnewi]. He lived a vibrant life and left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“We invite you to join us in a celebration of his remarkable journey and birth into eternal life. Details about the funeral ceremony will be forthcoming.

“In the meantime, as we celebrate his life, we kindly ask that you continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Ajulu Uzodike was born in Onitsha, Anambra State on March 25, 1949 to the family of Engr. G. M. Uzodike in Ndi-Ogbe, Otolo, Nnewi. He graduated from the University of Lagos with a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering in 1974 and obtained an MBA from the Harvard Business School, USA, in 1977.