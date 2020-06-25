Ajimobi to be buried Friday according to Islamic rite

The immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Isiaq Ajimobi to be buried Friday.

Although there have not been official statements from family, aides, and APC, it was gathered from a reliable source that the former Governor would be buried in Ibadan at 10:00 am on Friday according to the Islamic rites.

It was learned that his remains would be brought to Ibadan ton Thursday night or Friday morning for interment.

The death of the immediate former governor came on Thursday.

Ajimobi, who was being treated for Coronavirus complications at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi and was said to have been totally unconscious since last Thursday.

It was gathered that he has been in a coma and on life support for some days after a surgery at the hospital but allegedly passed away today.

He was last week rumoured dead, but one of his aides and some of his family members debunked the rumours, saying the former Senator was alive.

Ajimobi was governor from 2011 to 2019 and last week named the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress but never resumed.

Thousands of mourners and political associates besieged his Oluyole resident Thursday evening.