Ajegunle Co-working Hub opens for artisans

Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative, a not-for-profit organisation has unveiled a first-of-its-kind workstation in Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun local government area, Lagos.

The ‘Ajegunle Co-working Hub’ is an initiative aimed at growing a network for freelancers, entrepreneurs and artisans within the Ajegunle vicinity to link up and promote their craft.

The facility will create access to work equipment for artisans and budding young entrepreneurs to practise, while also providing a conducive work environment and access to training opportunities on business growth, the NGO said in a statement provided to BusinessDay.

The hub will also help participants improve on work strategies, ethics and in particular, provide access to a free skill acquisition centre for out-of-work women.

Read also: 2023: Women demand inclusion, bridging of gender gaps

Isaac Omoyele, founder of the hub was birth as response to the craving of vulnerable residents who have approached.

“The facility is an incubator for artisans, entrepreneurs and freelancers where they can learn and grow their businesses without the burden of insufficient and high costs of available workspaces,” he said.

Recently launched, the hub comprises a 10-person workstation, 6-man boardroom, a conference room, private office, meeting room and an artisan centre where skill acquisition would take place.

It is located at 101, Kirikiri Road, opposite Mobil Filling station, Wilmer bus stop, Olodi Apapa, Lagos.

The Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative is committed to making the dreams of slum dwellers come true, riding on education, empowerment and mentorship.