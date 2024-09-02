Ajaokuta steel will come alive with 500,000 job opportunities – FG

…moves to site military industrial complex in Kogi community

Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Steel Development, has said that the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited owned and controlled by the Federal Government will create 500,000 employment opportunities when becomes operational.

The Minister of Steel Development while lamenting appalling circumstances the State-owned steel factory has gone through over time, noted that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu would do everything humanly possible to ensure that the investment come alive.

Recall that the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has been moribund for decades even with a last bidding process under former President Muhammadu Buhari and a series of failed promises, but Audu renewed the pledge on behalf of Federal Government to ensure that the Steel factory come alive again.

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution of 4,000 bags of rice and 1,200 bags of fertilizer as palliatives to the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State at the weekend, the Minister of Steel Development declared that Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited would be resuscitated with a capacity to employ 500,000 workers.

“We are working day and night to ensure that Ajaokuta Steel plant come back to life. We have discussed with various stakeholders to this effect. The Government has done rapid assessment on Ajaokuta Steel plant.

“Recently, some of you have seen Russian engineers who came to the Steel plant to assess the present State of things. It is all part of the revival process. At the end of the day, when we discuss with the various parties, the party that brings the best option will be considered, subject to the approval of Mr. President”.

Similarly, the Minister said the Ministry of Steel Development was in an advanced discussion to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence to bring the Military industrial complex to Ajaokuta that will create over 10,000 jobs for Kogites and Nigerians.

“Upon assuming office, over 200 Kogites were engaged in Ad-hoc job opportunities across the Steel industry. The Federal Government wants to declare Ajaokuta Steel territory as an industrial park where there will be a CNG park and free trade zone which will make the Ajaokuta Steel Company and Ajasteel Company to tackle unemployment”, he noted.