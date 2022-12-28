Ajah killing: IGP orders officer’s suspension

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has recommended the immediate suspension of Drambi Vandi.

Vandi is the officer responsible for the shooting and killing of a Lagos lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Raheem was allegedly shot and killed by Vandi who is attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State on December, 25, Christmas Day.

He said the suspension of Vandi, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), was to await a detailed report on the incident.

Adejobi said the recommendation for the suspension of the officer was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the police force.

He said the suspension was also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

According to him, the suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

Adejobi reaffirmed the commitment of the police force to rule of law and pledged the I-GP’s commitment to ensuring that justice prevail and seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

He appealed to the public to be calm as all hands were on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures had been put in place to prevent future occurrences.