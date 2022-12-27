Ajah killing: Buhari directs police to take ‘strongest action’ against culprits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the police authorities to take ‘strongest possible action’ against culprits in the shooting to death of Omobolanle Raheem, a female lawyer, in the Ajah area of Lagos, on Christmas Day.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, condemned what he called ‘heinous and senseless’ killing of Raheem, who was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The president said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing, and, therefore, directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already being held in detention.

Meanwhile, the police command in Lagos has said that two police officers arrested alongside Dambri Vandi, the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) said to have pulled the trigger that killed Raheem, would be released as they were not involved in the shooting.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Tuesday, while giving an update on the killing.

The police in Lagos, on Christmas Day, arrested Dambri Vandi, and two other officers attached to Ajiwe police station, Ajah, for allegedly killing the lawyer.

Hundeyin said they were taken into protective custody immediately and were later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation. He said the two police officers arrested alongside Vandi were detained for interrogation and testimonies.

“The two policemen arrested with the ASP, who killed the lawyer will be released today (Tuesday) after giving their testimonies to the command.

“They were arrested because they saw what happened. They were not the ones who allegedly killed the woman. They have given their stories on what happened and the CP has ordered that they should be released while investigations continue,” he said.

On the update about a similar killing of one Gafaru Buraimoh on December 7, by a police officer from the same Ajiwe police station, Hundeyin said that the officer was still in detention, yet to be charged to court.

He added that the police officer was yet to be arraigned because his dismissal order has not been released.

“There are indeed consequences. The officer is still in detention at the SCID. His investigation is being wrapped up.

Read also: Yuletide: Akwa Ibom government assures watertight security

“Once his dismissal order comes out, he will be charged to court immediately,” he said.

“This has become one too many, especially, bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago. The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedure (SOP) and rules of engagement of the police force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement, to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents,” Hundeyin said.