Aisha Buhari inaugurates APC women campaign

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, inaugurated the All Progressive Congress (APC) women’s campaign team for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Aisha Buhari tasked women to ensure massive mobilisation for women’s participation to ensure victory for APC in the 2023 general election.

The event was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu; wives of the candidate and his running mate, Remi Tinubu and Nana Shettima, all graced the occasion

Others include the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Simon Lalong; Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); women leader of the APC, Beta Edu and some members of the National Assembly.

Gambari said he was proud of Aisha Buhari who had played a key role in the victory of the party, especially in 2015 and 2019 with the support of the women of the party.

He said, “Giving demographics and voting sentiment, women will bring potential votes to the party in the 2023 election.”

Aisha Buhari, who inaugurated the women’s PCC, said, since 2015, women have changed the pattern of election in Nigeria.

“They have led to the success of our party in previous elections. Today, we thank God as we meet to inaugurate the women’s presidential campaign team; while men are in the front of war women are the foot soldiers gearing the success of election,” she said.

She said the women and the party leadership should sign a compact, stressing, “Our winning strategy remains unbroken.”

National chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, said there was “a new hope for Nigeria.” Adamu urged the women to vote for the APC, assuring that “we will give you the encouragement.”

He boasted that President Buhari will hand over power to an APC candidate in 2023.

Earlier in her address, the APC national woman leader, Betta Edu said, “2023 is a mandate we must deliver.”

On his part, the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu commended the women for their support and urged them to give their best and ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 elections.

Tinubu also said, “a new hope has come for Nigeria.”

Remi Tinubu in her speech, challenged the women to ensure the victory of the party, adding, “You must deliver your polling units in 2023. We must convince the electorate that this is the man of the moment, the man to be elected.”