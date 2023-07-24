Airport expansion: Gov. Radda directs payment of compensation

Katsina State Government has directed the immediate payment of compensation to landowners affected by the expansion of Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina.

The state governor, Dikko Radda, gave the directive in a statement issued on Friday in Katsina by Ibrahim Kaula, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the immediate past administration of Muhammad Buhari approved the expansion of the airport’s terminal.

According to Kaula, the governor disclosed this when he paid an official visit to the Permanent Secretary of, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Emmanuel Meribole.

Radda thanked the ministry for locating the project in the state and described it as a dream come true for those who had been waiting for so long to witness this landmark achievement.

He said that he had already directed the release of payment for compensation for land owners with immediate effect, for the project to start, and to enable the contractors to be on site for the taking off of the project.

Radda further commended former President Buhari and former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, for their support towards the desired objective of upgrading the airport.

Responding, Meribole expressed satisfaction with the quick directive by the governor to compensate the affected people for the project to commence.

The previous administration of Gov. Aminu Masari allocated the land to upgrade the airport.

The former Aviation Minister Sirika, during the ground-breaking ceremony in May, said the project, awarded at more than N15 billion, would create about 1,500 job opportunities for the residents of the state.

The multi-billion naira project has about four departments, consisting of fire truck maintenance, terminal building, cargo centre, and pavement. It’s expected to be completed in 12 months, starting in May.