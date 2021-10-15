Air Peace gets second safety performance award in 3 months

West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has been recognised with the Distinguished Safety Performance Award by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), in Kaduna on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The award presented by the Kaduna Airport Manager and Chairperson, Airport Safety Committee, Kaduna International Airport, Amina Ozi-Salami (DGM), is in recognition of Air Peace’s consistent commitment to safety with records of zero accident/serious incident at the Kaduna International Airport.

In a reaction, the Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, expressed gratitude to the airport authorities for the award, adding that it further accentuates the airline’s unwavering stance on 100 percent safety compliance in line with established global standards.

“We shall continue to ensure full adherence to all safety codes as required by the industry regulatory bodies while providing Nigerians with more seamless connectivity and more investment in brand new aircraft to offer them a superior travel experience”, Olisa stated.

It can be recalled that in August this year, Air Peace was also conferred with the Gold Standard Safety Award by the National Association of Aircraft and Pilots Engineers, NAAPE, for its safety record and safety system performance as well as outstanding investment in brand new aircraft and equipment.