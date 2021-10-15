Abdul Rabiu, Tony Attah named among top African leaders for AfriSAFE award

BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu has been nominated alongside some other top African leaders by Health, Environment and Safety (HSE) Professionals/Practitioners for the 2021 Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) Legend Award.

This was disclosed by a member of AfriSAFE Advisory Board, Wale Bakare who said Rabiu was nominated for being proactive in Africa’s quest for survival in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Femi Da-Silva, chief coordinator of AfriSAFE, said the nominated individuals displayed a high standard of leadership and professionalism in their contributions to the growth and development of health, safety and environment in Africa.

“AfriSAFE Legend Award is one of AfriSAFE Award’s categories that recognises African Captains of Industry that have displayed exemplary commitment towards protection of people, property, and the workplace/environment by wholeheartedly supporting unique initiatives in promoting Health, Safety and Wellbeing,” he said.

On the nomination process, Wale Bakare said that AfriSAFE received over 2000 entries from safety professionals/practitioners across the five African regions.

He added that the entries were meritoriously scrutinised before coming up with a shortlist of formidable contenders.

Other distinguished individuals that have been shortlisted from Nigeria in other top award categories are Tony Attah, former CEO, NLNG; Rahul Savara, CEO, TGI Group; Dolapo Fasawe, CEO LASEPA; Ehi Obaseki, chief Human Resource officer of IBEDC; Ete Pinnicks, director, Mondelēz Cadbury International; Folake Soetan, CEO, Ikeja Electric Plc, among others.

The AfriSAFE 2021 will also honor the best innovation by any young individuals with USD cash prize to support their innovation and others with various give away/international training certification courses worth over USD10, 000.

The AfriSAFE 2021 Gala Night, which will feature exhibitions and awards, is scheduled to hold on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel and will be hosted by A-list comedian and compere SeyiLaw.

The award is powered by HSENations and sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered membership body for Safety and Health professionals; Combined Training Solutions; Hybrid Group; Eximia Realty; SK Freedom International, Joint Professional Training and Support (JPTS), among other supporters.