Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation to select 54 nominees to participate in its leadership programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation has announced the selection of fifty-four high-potential men and women working in the African public service to participate in the second cohort of the AIG Public Leaders Programme, offered in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, the Executive vice-chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, said, “One of our strategic objectives at the Foundation is to grow a new generation of public sector leaders who can drive and sustain reforms and we are delighted to see the impact the AIG PLP Alumni are having on their organisations.”

“We are therefore pleased to have been able to select fifty-four outstanding public servants to participate in AIG PLP 2022 and to welcome our first international programme participant from South Africa.”

According to the foundation, the AIG Public Leaders Programme (AIG PLP) offers emerging African public sector leaders a unique opportunity to develop their leadership capacity and acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to drive change in their Organisations.

However, with teaching provided by the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, the programme offers an immersive, world-class executive education experience led by some of the world’s leading public policy experts and teachers.

Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, said “We are delighted to see the AIG Public Leaders Programme run again as part of our long-standing partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

The Blavatnik School specially designs executive programmes for public leaders to ensure that participants learn from world-renowned scholars, outstanding practitioners, and one another, taking into account the current context for public sector leadership in Africa and the challenges of an increasingly complex and dynamic world, Woods said.

Furthermore, the successful candidates, who were selected through a competitive process, will receive academic scholarships worth 11,500 GBP from the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation to enable them to participate in the programme.