AIFA helping to ensure sustainable development through literacy

On September 8, 2021, AIFA Reading Society, a registered non-profit organisation that seeks to achieve sustainable educational development by promoting a reading culture, joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Literacy Day with various activities aimed at creating awareness on the importance of literacy to sustainable development in Nigeria.

The Society featured on live radio and television broadcasts to create awareness of the importance of literacy in Nigeria while emphasising bridging the gap in the digital divide brought to the limelight through the COVID-19 pandemic. AIFA Book Club sessions were also held for friends of the Society as well as young professionals.

In an interview on Television Continental News, the Vice President of AIFA Reading Society and Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri stated that the lack of the ability for children to continue learning which has been prevalent in the last 18 months is dangerous for Nigeria. He stated that bridging the digital gap in Nigeria is a joint effort by the government and the private sector as the government has the responsibility for creating the policies for private sector investments to occur in that sector.

Mr. Jalo-Waziri, emphasized the need to catch up with the world in using digital tools in learning. “The pros of virtually learning far outweigh the cons. The world has moved, and we must not be left behind…a digital classroom is what we have now, and digital devices have become infrastructures. Children are resilient and easily adapt to changes. With time, they will get used to virtual learning, which makes things easier.”

Read also: HiFL 2021: AAUA Luminaries, UNN Lions book semi-finals spot

During the AIFA Book Club held for some young professionals as part of the activities to mark International Literacy Day, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Principal Partner of Kenna Partners and Fellow of the AIFA Reading Society, encouraged attendees to be deliberate about reading and to encourage others around them to do the same. He reminded all of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights — given that UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 calls for inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities, and since every functional society is built on quality education as literacy is the door to the development of such society. He encouraged all in attendance to support the improvement of literacy in Nigeria, as this will lead to Nigerians discovering, revitalizing, inventing unexplored horizons

AIFA Reading Society, supported by Kenna Partners and Central Securities Clearing System Plc, celebrates literacy as a means of empowering people. Literacy is an integral part of education and lifelong learning, as outlined by Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

AIFA Reading Society has reached over 70,000 children and adults in Nigeria through its various initiatives including Book Donation Scheme, Young Writers’ Awards, Calculate to Succeed, AIFA Book Club, and Spreading Cheer. The Society plans to increase its reach in Nigeria as it addresses gaps in the educational sector.