AIESEC, NECA to address food security at 38th Omolayole Management Lecture

Stakeholders from diverse sectors of the economy are set to brainstorm solutions to food insecurity concerns in Nigeria at the 38th edition of the Omolayole Management Lecture (OML), slated for Wednesday, September 28.

Over 19.5 million Nigerians are “facing high levels of acute food insecurity,” including 1.2 million in an emergency if humanitarian interventions are not scaled up and sustained, according to the World Food Programme.

Themed ‘Sustainable development of the agricultural sector for national well-being,’ the event which seeks to address food insecurity in Nigeria, is organised by the AIESEC Alumni Nigeria (AAN); Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM); and Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and holds at the NECA auditorium.

Speaking ahead of the event, Olubunmi Abejirin, the event convener, and president, AAN, said that the annual lecture is a yearly event that involves the analysis and exchange of views and ideas among business executives on topical issues in the business and economic environment to proffering ways of optimally managing existing dispensations locally and globally.

“The OML series is held annually in honour of Michael Omolayole, a consultant to the World Bankin and the first African to sit as a member of the Board of Advisors of AIESEC International in Brussels, in recognition of his numerous contributions and selfless service toward the development of the indigenous managerial leadership in multinational companies across Nigeria and the exemplary roles he played towards nation building through management and education,” Abejirin said.

In addition, she stressed that the lecture continues 2022 OML’s focus is largely on food security and promoting best management practices and corporate governance, as well as the 38th edition of the conference and its focus.

According to the organisers, the lecture will have in attendance guests from diverse sectors of the economy, including CEOs of top corporations, management gurus, related government agencies, and financial institutions, and a keynote speech from Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer of the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE).

The event, sponsored by the Bank of Industry (BOI), will host other local and international speakers, will hold at the NECA Auditorium.