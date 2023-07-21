A’Ibom: Eno re-appoints all Udom’s commissioners

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reappointed all cabinet members that served in the immediate past administration of Udom Emmanuel whose tenure came to an end on May 29.

All the commissioners and one special adviser that worked with Udom Emmanuel have been re-nominated by Eno to serve in his yet-to-be-constituted cabinet.

This was contained in a letter sent to the state House of Assembly, which receipt the lawmakers acknowledged on Thursday, with 26 nominees attached. Eno became governor with Udom’s backing.

Read also: Lagos, Netherlands, others partner on waste-to-wealth programme

The letter dated July 19, 2023, and addressed to Udeme Otong, the speaker of the House of Assembly, was read during plenary on Thursday 20, 2023.

“In line with section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward the names of nominees for appointment to the office of commissioners and special adviser for confirmation by the State House of Assembly,” Eno said in the letter.