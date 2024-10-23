A’Ibom announces N80,000 minimum wage

Akwa Ibom State government has announced an N80,000 minimum wage to be paid to all its employees.

Governor Umo Eno disclosed this in a statement signed by Ini Ememobong, the information commissioner. The governor has also constituted an implementation committee, with on one-month mandate to submit its report on how the wage increase will be executed.

The 15-member committee is chaired by the state head of service while members include chairman of the State Civil Service Commission; chairman, Local Government Service Commission, and permanent secretaries of Ministry of Finance, and Department of Establishment

Other members include permanent secretary, Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning; permanent secretary/solicitor-general, Ministry of Justice; permanent secretary/accountant-general, and permanent secretary, Local Government Service Commission.

The committee also includes permanent secretary, Office of the Head of Civil Service; director of budget, state chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council; secretary, Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council, state chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), as well as state chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

