A’Ibom announces N80,000 minimum wage

Akwa Ibom State government has announced an N80,000 minimum wage to be paid to all its employees.
Governor Umo Eno disclosed this in a statement signed by Ini Ememobong, the information commissioner. The governor has also constituted an implementation committee, with on one-month mandate to submit its report on how the wage increase will be executed.
The 15-member committee is chaired by the state head of service while members include chairman of the State Civil Service Commission; chairman, Local Government Service Commission, and permanent secretaries of Ministry of Finance, and Department of Establishment
Read also: Nigeria donates 1,000 doses of mpox vaccine to Rwanda
Other members include permanent secretary, Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning; permanent secretary/solicitor-general, Ministry of Justice; permanent secretary/accountant-general, and permanent secretary, Local Government Service Commission.
The committee also includes permanent secretary, Office of the Head of Civil Service; director of budget, state chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council; secretary, Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council, state chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), as well as state chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).
Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to dateOpen In Whatsapp