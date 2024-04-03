Ahmed Musa explains greeting controversy at Kano government house

In a social media statement, Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has addressed the controversy surrounding a video that showed him bowing to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf instead of shaking hands. Musa emphasized that his actions stemmed from “cultural respect,” not disrespect as some online commentators suggested.

The video, filmed last month during a visit to the Kano State Government House, sparked debate after Musa greeted Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo with a handshake but bowed to Governor Yusuf.

Taking to his social media platform, Ahmed Musa expressed his disappointment that a “simple act of cultural respect” had become a major online discussion. He explained that in Northern Nigerian culture, kneeling and shaking hands are gestures of high respect, which is why he greeted the Deputy Governor in that manner. However, for Governor Yusuf, he chose a deeper bow, a traditional way of showing even greater respect.

Musa lamented the “unfortunate” nature of the controversy, particularly considering the more pressing challenges facing Nigeria. He pointed out that the focus should be on finding solutions to national problems, not on “needless distractions.”

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner concluded his statement by urging Nigerians to channel their collective energy towards addressing real issues, promoting unity, and working towards a better future for all.

In February, Musa on his official X made a passionate appeal to the fans urging them to stop the attacks at Iwobi.

“Dear fans, I want to please urge you to halt the cyber-bullying directed towards Alex Iwobi. Cyberbullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behaviour,” Musa said.

“Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team’s shortcomings is unfair and unjust. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad.

“Instead of spreading negativity, let’s show genuine love and support to our players. They need our encouragement now more than ever. Let’s uplift each other and stand united, both in victory and defeat. THANKS.”