Again, Titan Trust Bank wins NY Magazine best trade finance provider in Nigeria

Titan Trust Bank Limited has added to its list of laurels as the lender, at the weekend, emerged ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in Nigeria for the Year 2021’ in the recently released Global Finance Magazine World’s Best Trade Finance Providers Awards.

This is the second time in a row that the bank has clinched the coveted international award previously won by only first-tier banks in Nigeria. The Bank had won the same award in 2020, in just 15 months of its commercial operations.

According to Joseph Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance Magazine, New York, the awards were created to recognize top performers among banks and other providers of financial services in prominent areas of expertise and excellence.

“The editorial review board of Global Finance selected the best trade finance providers based on entries from banks and other providers, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts.

Winners were chosen in more than 102 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe. Criteria for choosing the winners included: transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

Read also: The many legal battles of Ecobank and Honeywell

“The winners of our annual Trade Finance awards are institutions that have best responded to the COVID-19 challenges and have served their clients most successfully,” Giarraputo said.

Commenting on the recognition, Mudassir Amray, managing director and chief executive officer of Titan Trust Bank Limited, said they were delighted to have been recognized as the best trade finance provider in Nigeria for the second year running.

“The award is a testament to the hard work and strides that we have continued to make in enhancing and improving our products and services amidst the coronavirus pandemic,” Amray said.

He adds, “We are grateful for the support received from all our stakeholders, our board of directors, and most importantly our customers. I would like to especially thank our hardworking and dedicated staffs, who work tirelessly every day to serve our customers to make the Titan Trust brand what it is today.”

On her part, Adaeze Udensi, the executive director of the bank, said the award was an indication of the incredible work that the bank is doing as it aspires to be a leader in the Nigerian market.

“We will continue to churn out innovative, affordable, and accessible products that meet the needs of our clients, whilst offering top-notch customer service through our customer-first philosophy which puts the needs of our customers at the forefront of all we do,” Udensi said.