AFRIMA condoles with Morocco, Libya over earthquake, flood

…urges global unity, support in crisis response

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has extended its deepest and most profound condolences to the people and governments of Libya and Morocco. The condolences were in a sombre update on the situation in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, and Morocco’s Marrakesh.

The catastrophic flooding following a powerful storm has tragically claimed the lives of 3,958 individuals, displaced more than 43,000 people, leaving a void that can never be filled.

AFRIMA expressed sadness over the heart-wrenching news of the earthquake in the High Atlas Mountains, southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco, that left at least 2,900 people dead and over 5,500 injured, which it noted underscored the enormity of the crisis. “Families are anxiously searching for their loved ones amidst the aftermath of this natural disaster,” it said.

AFRIMA also said that it reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to assisting in the recovery and reconstruction efforts in Derna and Marrakesh. The healing power of music and art can help mend the hearts of shattered souls and communities.

In a statement signed by Mike Dada, its president and executive producer, AFRIMA expressed the gravity of this situation, saying, “Our hearts are heavy with grief as we stand with the people of Derna and Marrakesh during this time of immense loss. The scale of devastation is beyond words, and our thoughts are with those who are still searching for their missing relatives.”

Dada also said: “During this time of immense sorrow and distress, AFRIMA calls upon the world to come together and stand with Derna and Marrakesh. The people of Libya and Morocco need our collective strength and solidarity more than ever.”

The release also quoted Matlou Tsotsesi, director of Communication & Sponsorship, AFRIMA, as saying, “The rising death toll and the vast number of missing persons in Derna demand a united response from the international community. We must act swiftly to provide relief, support, and hope to the survivors and families affected. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you face this unparalleled tragedy.” Tsotsesi underscored the urgency of global cooperation.

Describing the situation as “catastrophic”, Janatte Haddadi, Regional Director, Northern Africa, AFRIMA, called on the entire global community to join in this moment of solidarity with the Moroccan and Libyan people in their hour of need.

According to her, “The powerful display of unity is a testament to the values that AFRIMA shares in both individuals and African societies.

“As an organisation rooted in the sustainable growth of the African music industry and contributor to African economies through music promotion, AFRIMA believes in the power of solidarity, compassion, and love for our nations, irrespective of their religion or race,” Hadadi said.