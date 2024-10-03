Africa’s top five most expensive cities in Q3 2024

As the global economic landscape shifts, Africa remains a key region in discussions about the cost of living.

According to the current Cost of Living Index from Numbeo for 2024, cities across the continent exhibit considerable differences in living expenses, shaped by factors such as housing, food, transportation, and utilities.

This index compares consumer goods prices (excluding rent) relative to New York City, which serves as a benchmark with an index of 100%, helping to contextualize the cost of living in African cities against global standards.

Read also: Five most expensive cities in Africa for living mid-year 2024

Here are 5 cities in Africa with the highest cost of living in Q3 2024

1. Gaborone, Botswana – 44.6

Gaborone tops the list with its high demand for housing and reliance on imported goods, pushing prices up across key sectors. Rising rental and transportation costs significantly contribute to its elevated index.

2. Accra, Ghana – 38.3

Accra’s high living costs are driven by soaring real estate prices and the city’s reliance on imported goods. Food, transportation, and housing contribute significantly to the overall expense in Ghana’s capital.

Read also: Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa – Prices in USD/m²

3. Johannesburg, South Africa – 37.0

Johannesburg’s cost of living is fueled by expensive real estate and rising utility costs, especially electricity. Transportation expenses add to the city’s high living index, with many residents dependent on cars.

4. Harare, Zimbabwe – 37.0

Harare faces high living costs due to inflation and reliance on imports. Expensive housing, food prices, and erratic transportation costs contribute to its elevated index.

Read also: Africa’s 10 most expensive cities for international workers in 2024

5. Port Elizabeth, South Africa – 34.9

Port Elizabeth rounds out the list, with rising utility and housing costs driven by its growing industrial base. Transportation also plays a significant role in the city’s living expenses.

Key Takeaways

The changes from mid-year 2024 reflect shifts in the economic dynamics of African cities. Johannesburg, though still among the most expensive, saw a slight decline in its index. Pretoria, Cape Town, Lagos, and Durban dropped out of the top five by Q3, showing adjustments in housing, utilities, and transportation costs. The differences between mid-year and Q3 highlight the fluidity of living expenses as influenced by regional and global factors.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share