Africa’s innovative enterprise solutions get $2m boost with new technology lab

As the world advances in enterprise solutions, the future of Africa’s progress in the sphere has gotten a major boost with the launch of a $2 million Lab by Ouranos Technologies Limited, a provider of Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure services across West Africa.

The $2m Ouranos Lab is a venture studio focused on building the products and solutions that will power the future of enterprise technology in Africa.

This is even as the company appointed Olusegun Maleghemi, as Chief Innovation Officer. He was director of Incubation at the Nest Innovation Technology Park which provides support for start-ups building impactful solutions.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Joseph Aransiola, managing director of Ouranos Technologies Ltd, said that the lab was the next step in getting its footprints across Africa.

“Africa is poised for tremendous growth in the technology space, and Ouranos Lab will play a key role in driving that growth. I am confident that this investment will help identify and develop new technologies and solutions that will drive sustainability and growth for the enterprise technology industry in Africa.

“Ouranos Lab will focus on developing innovative solutions in Data and Identity Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, Connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain application in the non-finance space, Business Process Reengineering (BPR) and Robotics Process Automation (RPA), amongst others.

“The venture studio also intends to work closely with startups and entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life by providing support in product development, funding, access to new markets and mentorship,” he said.

For the Chief Innovator, he expressed delight at the appointment, pledging that he would work closely with the team to foster innovation in the African enterprise solutions space.

“We have a strong team with a lot of expertise in technology and innovation who are dedicated to building products and solutions that will define Africa’s future. We will focus on developing sustainable and scalable products to drive enterprise business growth,” he said.

Mfon Okon, chief operating officer (COO) of Ouranos Technologies Ltd , said that the company was looking to invest in the companies that are building innovative and scalable solutions.

“The choice of Olusegun Maleghemi as chief innovation officer was strategic. With his extensive experience in technology and innovation,” he said.