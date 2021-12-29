African Caribbean organisation for launch 2022

Africans and Caribbeans across the world are to further strengthen ties following the formation of Africcarib International Club. Inc (AIC), a non-governmental organisation to be launched in three countries in 2022.

The organisation which intends to, directly and indirectly, solve some of the socio-economic problems in African and Caribbean countries will be launched in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, with its headquarters in New York, USA.

This was made known, by Tennyson Oseaga, president of AIC, in a statement.

Oseaga, a US-based Nigerian professional, says members of the group comprise citizens of African and Caribbean countries.

Read also: PH Chamber of Commerce to explore trade links in the Caribbean

“The group was formed to bring all of our families to the table of oneness and to establish an ongoing spirit of being our brother’s keeper in good and bad times”.

According to him, the group will engage in the well-being of members, through communication and interaction.

“To commit to the welfare of members, be part of the voice of our countries and uphold and showcase the values of our cultural heritage”.

Oseaga said, more importantly, Africcarib, with the slogan ‘Beauty in unity and power’ was formed to create an atmosphere where members embrace each other as one people with the goal of empowerment and true justice. The club, he said, is open to people of African and Caribbean origin, who desire to join as members.