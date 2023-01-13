Africa Prudential gets two more ISO certifications

Africa Prudential, a registrar and business solutions provider, has bagged ISO 9001: 2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO 23001:2019 (Business Continuity Management System) certifications.

These certifications are in addition to the already existing ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System), which the company received in 2020, according to a statement.

Obong Idiong, MD/CEO of the company, said: “These certifications are extremely important to us, our clients, partners, and other stakeholders. Our clients and partners remain our priority.

“With these certifications, we are assuring all stakeholders of our relentless focus on excellence, information security, business resilience and a continuous improvement culture.”

He attributed the certifications to the strong commitment and professionalism of the organisation as they continue to leverage technology to transform the service experience of businesses and consumers across various business lines.

The certifications followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by MSECB – an internationally recognised certification body, according to the statement.

It said the implementation of the ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 23001:2019 standards assure companies and individuals doing business with Africa Prudential that the company is resilient and able to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.