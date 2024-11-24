‘Africa possesses 60% of world’s arable land yet contributes 10% to food production’

L-R, Oluwatoba Asana, Country Manager, OCP Africa-Nigeria; Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Agribusiness and Productivity; and Aliku Oreveoghene, Senior Agronomist, OCP Africa-Nigeria, at the Food and Energy Security Conference in Lagos, recently.

Oluwatoba Clement Asana, Country Manager of OCP Africa- Nigeria has expressed concerns on why Africa possesses over 60 percent of the world’s arable land yet contributes only 10 percent to global food production.

Clement stated this while highlighting the company’s strategic initiatives aimed at transforming agriculture in Africa at the 2024 Food and Energy Security in Africa Conference held in Lagos recently.

OCP Africa, a player in Africa’s agricultural sector, also emphasised that agro-industrial conglomerates play a critical role in driving solutions for sustainable agricultural resilience across Africa and facilitating food security on the continent.

The event, hosted by White & Case LLP in collaboration with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), AFREXIM, and African Finance Corporation (AFC), brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss critical issues on food and energy security plaguing Africa.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the conference, Asana underlined the immense potential of Africa’s vast arable land and the urgent need to unlock its value.

He explained that OCP Africa is driving sustainable agriculture and contributing to food security in Africa, noting that the company is focusing on empowering smallholder farmers through the provision of tailored fertilizer solutions and innovative initiatives across the continent and advancing agribusiness through Research and Development (R&D).

He said: “As a company, if we don’t focus on agriculture, we are going to face more problems—problems that are already manifesting in some parts of Africa today. Once resources become scarce, competition grows, leading to instability and insecurity, even at the household/family levels. That is what we’re seeing, and agriculture must be part of the solution.”

He also elaborated on OCP Africa’s strategic approach, which includes the use of mobile laboratories or “School Labs” to provide extensive soil testing, tailored recommendations, training, and customized fertilizers that meet specific crop and regional needs.

The OCP Africa Nigeria Country Manager reeled out significant investments made by the company to enhance production capabilities in Nigeria, including a $43.1 million investment in blending facilities across Ogun, Kaduna, and Sokoto states, contributing to the country’s annual fertilizer production capacity by over 500,000 metric tons Per annum.

He mentioned that similar projects have been completed in Rwanda while others in Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Tanzania, Zambia, and Ethiopia are at various stages.

Another of the company’s standout initiatives he mentioned is the last mile input retailing initiative called Farm and Fortune Hub.

With over 200 hubs operational in Nigeria, OCP Africa is improving accessibility by bringing fertilizers and quality inputs closer to smallholder farmers and farming communities.

He spoke extensively about the customization efforts of OCP Africa in all 35 countries in Africa where OCP Africa has consistently shown its commitment to the Africa continent, including its 12 subsidiaries.

Asana also emphasized the need for collaboration between agribusinesses with governments and other stakeholders, saying: “The role of collaboration in agriculture cannot be overstated. We don’t keep the results to ourselves; we work with our partners in government, industry, local communities, and research institutes to ensure that our initiatives have the broadest impact.”

He disclosed that collaborative efforts are focused on transforming the agricultural landscape in Nigeria, not just by increasing crop yields from 1.2 tons per hectare to 5.5 tons per hectare, but by creating a sustainable model that empowers farmers, strengthens food security, and fuels long-term economic growth for the nation.

Talking about the collaborations between OCP Africa and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, he mentioned the strategic importance of the $1.4B Multipurpose Industrial Platform’s to the development of Africa’s agriculture and the contributions expected from the commercial farming partnership which is meant to cultivate 150,000 arable lands in Nigeria.

Asana also spoke on the plans of the parent company, OCP Group, and its sustainability projects of meeting 100% of its water needs from non-conventional sources by the end of 2024, producing 20 million tonnes of fertilizers and many others geared towards attaining carbon neutrality by 2027. According to him, OCP Group is investing a total of $13B between 2023 and 2027 to achieve its targets.

The forum also featured keynote speeches from key stakeholders, including Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of the African Finance Corporation (AFC), and Aminu Umar-Sadiq, CEO of NSIA. Also present at the event were notable dignitaries, such as Mr Mohamed Hettiti, the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for East Africa (OCP Africa); Boye Olusanya, Managing Director of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc; Abiola Osho, AVP Investments at AFC; Iruansi Itoandon, Project Lead for the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative at NSIA; Melissa Butler, Partner at White & Case LLP; and Alain-Thierry Mbongue, Regional Chief Operating Officer of Afreximbank.

Participants emphasized the need for collaborative frameworks and addressing challenges like access to financing, infrastructure gaps, and reducing food losses.

OCP Africa reaffirms its commitment to addressing Africa’s agricultural challenges by investing in infrastructure, empowering farmers, and leveraging R&D to drive sustainable growth and food security.

