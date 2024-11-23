10 African countries making strides in reducing hunger

Efforts to combat hunger across Africa have shown significant progress in some countries, according to the latest Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2) index scores. These scores highlight advancements in food security, nutrition, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Food security, a stabilising factor in society, is linked to reduced social tensions and broader socio-economic benefits. Countries with lower hunger levels tend to experience less instability, a stronger workforce, and improved economic output.

Better nutrition contributes to healthier and more productive populations. Improved health allows individuals to work longer and more efficiently, boosting local economies and increasing overall economic output. This also frees up resources that governments would otherwise spend managing hunger emergencies or treating malnutrition-related diseases.

Reducing hunger also impacts education. Access to nutritious meals enables children to focus on learning, increasing literacy rates and fostering long-term societal development.

These efforts align with the United Nations’ SDG 2, which aims to eradicate hunger, improve food security, enhance nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture. Progress towards this goal has led to increased agricultural investment in several African countries, revitalising rural communities and empowering farmers with better resources, technology, and training.

While no African country has fully achieved the SDG 2 targets, some are approaching these milestones, as highlighted in the recent Financing Africa report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

The top 10 African countries with the lowest hunger levels, ranked by their SDG 2 index scores, are listed below. A higher score indicates a lower level of hunger.

1. Mauritius – SDG 2 index: 71.5

Mauritius leads the continent in addressing hunger, with an SDG 2 score of 71.5. The country’s efforts in food security and agricultural sustainability have set an example for others.

2. Ghana – SDG 2 index: 70.8

Ghana ranks second with a score of 70.8. The country’s initiatives in improving access to nutritious food and supporting small-scale farmers contribute significantly to this achievement.

3. Uganda – SDG 2 index: 66.7

Uganda is third with a score of 66.7. Policies focusing on agricultural development and hunger reduction have helped the country make strides in improving food security.

4. Côte d’Ivoire – SDG 2 index: 65.4

Côte d’Ivoire shares its ranking with Benin, both scoring 65.4. The country has invested in enhancing agricultural productivity to combat hunger.

5. Benin – SDG 2 index: 65.4

Benin ties with Côte d’Ivoire, which has similar achievements in improving food access and addressing malnutrition through targeted programmes.

6. Egypt – SDG 2 index: 65.3

Egypt follows closely with a score of 65.3. The country’s focus on sustainable food systems has played a significant role in reducing hunger levels.

7. Morocco – SDG 2 index: 64.7

Morocco ranks seventh with an SDG 2 score of 64.7. Its policies promoting agricultural resilience and food availability contribute to its progress.

8. Rwanda – SDG 2 index: 63.0

Rwanda secures the eighth spot with a score of 63.0. The country has focused on reducing malnutrition through community-based programmes and agricultural support.

9. Senegal – SDG 2 index: 61.8

Senegal, with a score of 61.8, ranks ninth. The country has made progress by implementing initiatives aimed at food self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on imports.

10. Malawi – SDG 2 index: 61.7

Malawi completes the list with a score of 61.7. Its efforts include increasing crop production and addressing malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

