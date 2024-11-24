UAC to drive digital innovation across Africa with 1879 Tech Hub

L-R: Michael Ogunkalu, business technology, lead; Jerry Uke, senior programme manager; David Dogeni, chief technology officer and head, 1879 Tech Hub; Taiwo Oluwadare, business technology, lead and Anthony Eigbe, vice president, creative and communications, during the recent unveiling of UAC Nigeria's 1879 Tech Hub in Lagos

UAC Nigeria recently launched 1879 Tech Hub, an initiative aimed at fostering digital innovation and embedding technology into the core of African businesses.

Named after the company’s founding year, the hub underscores UAC’s commitment to leverage technology as a strategic driver of growth and sustainability.

Fola Aiyesimoju, group managing director, UAC Nigeria, stated that the initiative leverages two of the company’s core values, which are people and technology.

“I am excited and grateful for the vision and execution by the team as I look forward to harnessing its impact to deliver value to our customers and investors.”

According to Aiyesimoju, 1879 Tech Hub is staffed with a team of subject matter experts tasked with integrating cutting-edge digital solutions into business operations, enhancing customer experiences, and transforming organisational cultures.

David Dogeni, chief technology officer and head of the hub, disclosed that the tech hub will focus on enabling African businesses to become digital natives; where technology forms the backbone of operations.

“1879 Tech Hub is a dynamic blend of creativity, innovation, and technology, designed to drive business growth, ensure sustainability, and create lasting value for all stakeholders,” he stated.

According to him, the hub is a blend of creativity, innovation, and technology designed to drive business growth and sustainability. He stated further that the hub is positioned as a leader in setting new standards for business technology in Africa.

“We are passionate about helping organisations evolve into digital natives as we are excited about the future we are about to unlock with new transformative opportunities. The future is bright, and we’re building it today while we set the standard for business technology in Africa,” Dogeni stated.

