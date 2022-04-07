Africa leadership award honours Nigeria’s auditor general, others

Several notable Africans including Nigeria’s Auditor General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu would be conferred with the prestigious Africa Public Sector Hall of Fame Award, at Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards held in May in Ghana.

According to a statement to Journalists, Thursday, by the organisers, the African public sector award aimed to honour leaders who have showcased excellence in policy innovation and exceptional leadership at various levels of governance.

The top award will be presented by the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia who is the chief host of APSCA 2022.

The statement stated this year’s APSCA themed is; ‘Repositioning Africa’s Public Sector for Sustainable Development.

Born in 1962, Adolphus who is also the Chairperson, of the African Union Board of External Auditors graduated from the Bendel State University now Ambrose Ali University Edo State Nigeria in 1986 with 2nd Class Upper Division in Economics joined the public service as a teacher with Bendel State Government (now Edo State Government) in 1980 before joining Edo State Government as an Accountant in 1988.

He became an Auditor in the Office of the Auditor-General after joining the Office in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Audit in January 2016.

Adolphus a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the auditor-general for the Federation in 2021.

According to Akin Naphtal, GCEO of InstinctWave, organizer of the event, Adolphus Aghughu has established himself as a major force in protecting the public interest and ensuring maximum compliance with internal control procedures and regulations in the public service.

More than 5o outstanding public sector leaders who have delivered extraordinary value, exceptional leadership would be honoured at the award night.