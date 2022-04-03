Abia 2023 guber race: Aspirant appeals to party leadership to avoid imposition

Ncheta Omerekpe, a philanthropist and one of the leading contenders for the seat of Abia Governorship election in 2023, has said that era of imposition or godfatherism in Abia will no longer be tolerated.

Omerekpe stated this when he visited office of the Peoples Democratic Party in Umuahia to express his intention to fly the flag of the party to occupy the seat of the governor of the state come 2023.

He appealed to the leadership of the party to give all aspirants a level playing ground for the contest and should treat all as the children of the same family, adding that nobody should be given preference.

He appealed to the leadership of the party to subject all the aspirants to open debate to ascertain who among them have the aura and charisma to lead the party.

Omerekpe, who had earlier gone to Abuja to pick expression of interest nomination form was accompanied to Umuahia by a supporters and pro groups drawn from all the 17 local government areas of the state.

But the party chairman, Asiforo Okere, commended Omerekpe for his intention to vie for the position and advised that he should continue to consult different groups and stakeholders.

He also advised all aspirants to conduct themselves well and with civility during such debate.

Okere promised that the party would give every aspirant a level playing ground.

While addressing supporters after his visit to PDP secretariat, at Umuahia Township Stadium, a short distance from PDP office, Omerekpe it was imperative for Abians to pick someone who would enhance their narratives and better their lots in the next four years, adding that Abia governorship race concerns all Abians.

He used the forum to correct some earlier misconceptions in some quarters that he has been part of government in Abia, while reiterating that that he has not been part of any government in Abia but he has surpassed the achievements of some senators and members of House of Representatives in the state.

The Abia governorship aspirant pledged to serve Abians with all his heart if given the ticket, reminding them that if they want a change, he is poised to make the needed change as the state is in dire need for a change and move forward from imposition of candidates, which he stated has become a norm in the state.

He further said that time has come to reject imposition of candidates on Abians.

Omerekpe commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for steering the ship of Abia for 7 years running, while revealing that he has so much respect and love for the Governor and urged him to be the father of the party, and do the right thing by avoiding imposition of candidates on Abians as they have ample right to elect who they want.

He advised delegates to avoid being used during the primaries, noting that their conscience should guide them in making their choices.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ginger Onwusibe, member representing Isiala Ngwa North state constituency in Abia House of Assembly, who also picked his nomination and expression of interest form to represent Isiala North/ South Federal Constituency, noted that Omerekpe impacted the lives the people positively and would do well if he becomes the governor of the state.

Onwusibe said the philanthropist and business mogul has done so much, constructing roads, schools, skills acquisition centres, hospitals, stating that Omerekpe has all it takes to occupy the number one seat.