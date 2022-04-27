Africa Brands Awards recognises Adept Lessor for Customer Service Excellence

Adept Lessor Limited, a top lease finance firm in Nigeria has emerged as the gold award winner for Customer Service Excellence at the 2022 Africa Brands Awards held recently.

The organisation won the award for its continuous efforts at delivering impeccable customer service experiences, teamwork, and leading the lease & finance industry.

Speaking during the award presentation, Tayo Adekoya, managing director and chief executive officer of Adept Lessor Limited appreciated the organisers of the awards, noting that it was a special honour for the organisation to be recognised.

“I would love to recognise and appreciate the efforts of those who made this possible; the great and resilient team and staff of Adept Lessor Limited,” Adekoya said.

“This special recognition is very much appreciated and for us, it means that more work has to be done to keep up the pace,” he added.

Africa Brand Awards was created to promote excellence, creativity, and innovations amongst brands and brand professionals in Nigeria and Africa as a continent.

The emergence of Adept Lessor Limited as the Gold Award winner in the category of Lease & Finance Companies in Africa reiterates the mission of the brand is to give its clients delight in every lease experience.

Adept lessor Limited was also recognized as the most Customer-focused leasing company of the year 2021.