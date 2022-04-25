TECNO Phantom X Clinch Prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 April 2022 – Recently, the winners of the world-renowned iF Design Award have been announced. TECNO won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022 in the Product and the Telecommunication categories for the outstanding product design of its Phantom. This marks TECNO’s debut award in the international design competition, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to technological innovation and continual breakthroughs.

As one of the most influential industrial design awards in the world, iF DESIGN AWARD is known as the “Oscar of product design” for its “independent, rigorous and reliable” screening standards and its impact. It serves as a benchmark for global industrial design and development trends. Therefore, winning the iF DESIGN AWARD means being recognized by international authorities in industrial design. This year, a record number of close to 11,000 entries from 57 countries was submitted at iF DESIGN AWARD. Albeit the tough competition, Phantom X outperformed other entries, winning over the 132-member jury of independent design experts worldwide, the largest jury ever assembled.

Phantom X is TECNO’s all-round flagship imaging series. It uses a 6.7-inch 70° curved-edged display screen with a patterned glass back. The exquisite craftsmanship allows PHANTOM X to present a unique texture and elegant taste in the interlaced light and shadow. In addition, the definition of the side arc angle of the mobile phone is 36.5°, offering the most ergonomically comfortable grip.

“We are extremely honored to be awarded this prestigious international award for our Phantom X. Our dream has always been to revolutionize the landscape of smartphone photography for our users around the world, closing the gap between the professional camera and smartphone photography, while constantly pushing the evolution of design language to bring users up-to-date exterior ID design. In the future, we will remain committed to driving further changes in mobile imaging and the design language evolution.” Stephan Ha, TECNO General Manager said.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO mobile is a smartphone from TRANSSION HOLDINGS. With “stop at nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspire consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations, which is demonstrated through the mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stop pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smart phones, smart wearables, and devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the official partner of Manchester City, Premier League champions 2020–21. Please visit www.tecno-mobile.com for more information.