Africa: 5 least expensive cities based on their cost of living in Q3 2024

The cost of living in various African cities continues to be a critical factor for residents and expatriates. In the third quarter of 2024, certain cities have emerged as the most affordable on the continent.

According to Numbeo, the Cost of Living Index compares consumer goods prices (excluding rent) relative to New York City, with an index of 100% for NYC.

For example, a city with a Cost of Living Index of 120 is approximately 20% more expensive than New York City for groceries, restaurants, transportation, and utilities, excluding housing costs.

Here are the top five least expensive cities based on their Cost of Living Index.

1. Alexandria, Egypt — Cost of Living Index: 18.3

Alexandria is Egypt’s second-largest and a major economic hub. Rent prices are lower than those in Cairo, and daily expenses such as food, transportation, and healthcare services remain affordable.

This affordability makes Alexandria attractive to locals and expatriates seeking to balance quality of life with cost. With its proximity to the Mediterranean Sea, it also plays a significant role in trade and tourism, although these sectors do not heavily drive up the cost of living.

2. Cairo, Egypt — Cost of Living Index: 20.4

Despite being the largest city in Egypt and a global metropolis, Cairo maintains relatively low living costs compared to other African and global cities. Housing is a major factor in keeping the overall cost of living down.

Public transportation, which is widely used by the city’s population, remains inexpensive, contributing to Cairo’s affordability. While the city is a cultural and political centre, its local economy does not exert pressure on prices to the extent seen in other capitals around the world.

3. Tripoli, Libya — Cost of Living Index: 21.7

Political instability and economic challenges have affected Tripoli’s economic landscape, keeping its cost of living low.

Necessities like food and housing are priced below the regional average, although availability may vary due to internal challenges. The government has implemented subsidies on key commodities, which helps keep living costs manageable for residents.

4. Algiers, Algeria — Cost of Living Index: 28.5

Algiers is a commercial hub, but state subsidies on essential items, including fuel and food, help to keep the cost of living low.

Although rents in Algiers are somewhat higher than in smaller cities, daily living costs such as transportation, utilities, and healthcare are affordable. The Algerian government continues to intervene in various sectors to control price inflation, keeping living costs stable for much of the population.\

5. Tunis, Tunisia — Cost of Living Index: 28.8

Tunis is known for its relatively stable economic environment, where costs are kept low by regional standards. Rent prices in Tunis are moderate, while food and transportation costs remain affordable.

The city also benefits from a diversified economy, including tourism and industry, though the government’s price control policies on essential goods ensure a steady cost of living for residents.

