Afolabi Foundation to give scholarships to 2,000 students in 2024

The Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF), the social investment arm of SIFAX Group, said it will award scholarships to about 2,000 indigent students across the country in 2024.

Foluke Ademokun, executive coordinator of AAAF, said the aim is to support indigent parents and tackle the menace of out-of-school children.

“We have a platform where we source and pay for school fees of indigent students in Nigeria to enable them access to quality education, despite the financial circumstance of their parents or guardians. We have been doing this since our inception, about 15 years ago.

“In the first quarter of 2024, we have paid for over 237 students in Lagos and Zaria, and we are optimistic that before the end of the year, we should reach more than 2,000 students. We also plan to equip students with in-demand skills, promote life-long learning opportunities, and reduce inequalities in access to quality education,” Ademokun said.

Ademokun said the foundation also extended support to Umunna Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuosu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State with the donation of three-in-one desks and seats for learning.

Other projects executed by the Foundation and SIFAX Group in the first quarter of the year, include the provision of daily meals for indigents in Zaria, donation of foodstuffs to over 1,000 Lagos residents, free medical outreaches in Lagos and Ogun states, digital training for market women in Lagos, distribution of energy-efficient stoves to women in Abia state, and start-up grants to women in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Basil Agboarumi, executive director of Corporate and Governmental Affairs at SIFAX Group said the Group was committed to investing in the underprivileged Nigerians through its various intervention projects aimed at improving their quality of life.