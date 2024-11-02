AFMPN urges stronger maintenance to protect infrastructure from climate impact

Right to left - Paul Erubami, AFMPN National President; Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Conference Keynote Speaker; Hajiya Ndayako, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Environment; Stephen Jagun, Chairman AFMPN BoT; Zainab Saleh, Director of Finance and Admin AFMPN; and Olumide Aina, Deputy President AFMPN

The Association of Facilities Management Practitioners, Nigeria (AFMPN), has raised concerns over the increase in natural disasters and climate change impacts, stressing that consistent maintenance practices can help construction professionals reduce these effects on infrastructure.

Paul Erubami, president of AFMPN, highlighted that lasting economic development is impossible without an effective maintenance strategy while pointing out that maintenance is environmentally beneficial and supports local economies.

He made these known at the 3rd Annual AFMPN Conference, which was recently held in Abuja and was themed “The Maintenance Economy and the Built Environment: The Role of Facility Management. ”

Erubami recommended channelling resources towards preserving and upgrading current infrastructure rather than building new structures for a set period.

“This approach is gaining traction worldwide as a sustainable path forward,” he explained. “By maintaining and enhancing our existing assets, we extend their lifespan, reduce environmental impact, and achieve significant cost savings.”

He added that this strategy is not only financially wise but also eco-friendly, and it’s quickly being adopted globally as a sustainable development model. “In essence, the maintenance economy is about shifting mindsets—fostering a culture of upkeep and preservation.”

Erubami emphasised that awareness is growing in Nigeria and beyond that sustainable development hinges on a robust maintenance strategy. This involves regular care, prompt repairs, and strategic upgrades to existing structures, which collectively extend asset lifespans, cut environmental impacts, and save considerable funds.

“Adopting this approach is both economically savvy and environmentally sound,” he said, adding that maintenance is essential for economic stability.

He added: “Infrastructure maintenance offers the opportunity to be an investment that generates good-paying jobs to become an economic stimulus to the local economies. Besides, skilled labour needs in executing the maintenance activities led to the perpetuation of employment and professional growth in the community.

“More crucially, good infrastructure attracts investments, business expansion, and gives an excellent living standard for the citizens. At this time of natural disasters, climate change, and all other such hostile happenings, a well-maintained infrastructure, adding that it is an added advantage in such life cycles to be more resistant or recoverable, which is important for sustaining the continuity of service and ensuring community safety.

“The maintenance economy then relates to the caretaking and optimisation of an asset in operation at large. To be sustainable, it must be economically stable and resiliently striving to form one of the new axes of modern facility management.”

Meanwhile, the AFMPN boss announced the Facility Management MasterCraft Diploma Graduation Ceremony, describing that it will be held at the Conference Hall, HRDC Building, University of Lagos, Main Campus, Akoka, Lagos, on December 14, 2024, to celebrate outgoing graduates.

